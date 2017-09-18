Senate poised to pass $700 billion defense policy bill

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., walks from his Senate office as Congress returns from the August recess in Washington. The Senate is poised to pass a defense policy bill that pumps $700 billion into the Pentagon budget, expands U.S. missile defenses in response to North Korea’s growing hostility and refuses to allow excess military bases to be closed. McCain has guided the bill toward passage over the last week as he railed against Washington gridlock and political gamesmanship. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo