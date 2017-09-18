UK police quiz 2 ex-foster children over London subway bomb

This image made from CCTV video obtained by ITN on Sunday Sept. 17, 2017, shows what they say is a person leaving the property in Sunbury, England, on Friday, which was raided in connection with the subway bombing in London. British broadcaster ITN have released CCTV footage of what they say shows a person leaving the property in Sunbury-on-Thames where police carried out a raid in connection with Friday's bombing in London. ITN via AP)