Washington state tribes consider own carbon emissions plan

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017

TACOMA, Wash.

Tribal leaders might move ahead with their own plan to tax carbon emissions in Washington state after another group working on a statewide carbon-tax initiative for the November 2018 ballot failed to include the tribes when developing a proposal.

The News Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2xreHEx ) Saturday that Fawn Sharp, president of the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, says "there is a very high likelihood" that tribal leaders will end up sending their own initiative to voters next year. The Alliance for Jobs and Clean Energy is working on the statewide initiative.

Aiko Schaefer, who co-chairs the steering committee for the Alliance, acknowledges that the group hasn't done a good job of engaging the tribes, but says the Alliance want to change that by working together to unify the initiatives.

