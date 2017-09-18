Alaska Native interns with NASA, helps with Mars mission

An Alaska Native interned with NASA this summer and was tasked with helping the administration get its next orbiter mission to Mars.
KYUK-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2fdYpbC ) that Bethel resident Christopher Liu, an electrical engineering graduate student at Stanford University, worked on something called the missed thrust problem. It was Liu's job to make sure that if the spacecraft drifts off course due to unexpected events, it will have enough fuel on board to correct its trajectory and plot a new course.
Liu says there aren't many Native American people in his field and that he did what he could to introduce his colleagues to Yupik traditions. He says he shared some pike, seal and other food that his colleagues were happy to try.
