Wisconsin Legislature approves $3B incentive for Foxconn

In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, photo, visitors walk by Foxconn's exhibition booth promoting its Sharp 8K flat screen TV in Beijing. The Wisconsin Senate approved nearly $3 billion in cash payments for Foxconn Technology Group on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 while also giving the Taiwanese company a slightly less expedited path to the state Supreme Court for certain legal challenges related to a planned massive electronics manufacturing factory. Andy Wong AP Photo