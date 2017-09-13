Ingalls gets nearly $100 million in contracts 3 days

Work keeps rolling in for the shipbuilders at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.
Two more contracts were announced Wednesday, bringing this week’s total awards to $96.5 million.
Adding to the accomplishments for Ingalls in less than a week, the shipyard launched the guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black on Friday.
The new contracts are:
▪ $72,992,210 cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract for planning yard support for CG 47 and DD 963-class ships. If options are exercised, the value of the modification would be $151 million.
▪ $10,673,401 cost-plus-award-fee contract modification to provide long lead-time material procurement and management services. The contract is for planning yard services for USS Ticonderoga-class (CG 47) cruisers and DD 963 class destroyers.
The $12.8 million contract announced Monday was to procure long lead-time material and provide management services for Navy cruisers and destroyers.
Ingalls has delivered to the U.S. Navy 29 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. Five more are under construction and one more is on record to build.
Ingalls Shipbuilding also was chosen to make repairs to the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, which was damaged during a June collision with a merchant vessel.
As of June 30, parent company Huntington Ingalls Industries reports a combined $21.1 billion backlog at Ingalls Shipbuilding and Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments