Personnel for Sept. 17

Singing River Health System has three new providers on its medical staff, including a married couple returning home.
Joining the medical staff and Singing River Radiology Group is Dr. Marshall Walker, a graduate of Tulane University Medical School. He completed his residency in diagnostic radiology at University of South Alabama, followed by an interventional radiology fellowship at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham.
Harold Netto Jr. with HL Raymond Properties has joined Gulf Coast Association of Realtors. The Ocean Springs resident received his real estate license on Aug. 29.
Four employees at NASA Stennis Space Center recently were honored for their work in support of NASA’s human space flight programs and traveled to Florida to tour Kennedy Space Center facilities and attend the launch of the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite. They are Brandi Head of Carriere, a human resources specialist at the NASA Shared Services Center, Travis Sanders of Pass Christian, a metrology technician with A2Research at Stennis, Kent Morris of Biloxi, the A-1 Test Stand construction manager with Syncom Space Services at Stennis, and Matt Ladner of Necaise, facility demolition manager with NASA’s Center Operations Directorate at Stennis.
Richard Eubanks, M.D., has joined the staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. A cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgeon, Eubanks started the cardiac surgery program in Pascagoula in 2007. The program, affiliated with the Singing River Health System, was named one of the top 15 percent in the nation for coronary artery bypass surgery by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons in 2012. As co-director of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, he helped lead the program from doing less than 50 cardiac surgeries a year to where it is now doing more than 200 cardiac operations per year. He also led the team to start a robotic lung surgery program.
Stennis Space Center employee Robert Drackett of Waveland was recognized by NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program with an Honoree Award for outstanding support of human spaceflight. Drackett is a high-speed data acquisition engineer with NASA Engineering and Test Directorate at Stennis.
Alan Renfroe, executive vice president at First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Pascagoula-Moss Point, has been appointed to serve on the association’s board of directors. Renfroe has been with First Federal for more than 40 years and has served as chief financial officer since 1998. He is a Moss Point resident and has served as national chairman of the Financial Managers Society, on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County, as past president of the Rotary Club of Moss Point and on the board of the Jackson County United Way.
Darlene Anderson of Boyington Health and Rehab in Gulfport received second place in the Mississippi Health Care Association 2017 Volunteer and Caregivers Awards in the category of Activity Professional. The awards are presented to caregivers in long-term care facilities across the state.
