Where can you charge electric cars in South Mississippi?

Times are changing and now when people shop at Edgewater Mall they can charge their purchases and top off the charge on their electric car.
It’s the newest of several electric vehicle-charging stations across the Mississippi Coast.
“Mississippi Power came to me with this,” mall manager Terry Powell said Wednesday when the chargers were introduced during National Drive Electric Week. The service is free.
In a prime spot of the parking garage — on the southern side, ground floor — are four spaces with Tesla chargers and four that will charge any make of electric car, said Rose Ann Pegoda, electric transportation team leader for Mississippi Power.
“This is for now and for the future,” she said. Mississippi Power has 10 electric cars in its fleet, the City of Pascagoula has five and she estimates there are 115 electric car owners in the Mississippi Power service area. Beyond that, she said, more travelers and tourists drive electric cars that need to be charged, and a federal tax incentive of up to $7,500 is in place to encourage drivers to buy electric vehicles.
“This allows them to come in and do some shopping while their cars are getting charged up,” Powell said.
From Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula are 29 public chargers at 11 locations, and those who drive electric cars can find some of them through the PlugShare app or on the Department of Energy website.
Locations include:
▪ Lazy Magnolia Brewery, Kiln (2 Tesla only)
▪ Canella, Bay St. Louis (2 Tesla only, 1 universal)
▪ Pat Peck Nissan, Gulfport (1 universal)
▪ Edgewater Mall, Biloxi (4 Tesla, 4 universal)
▪ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi (2 Tesla, 2 universal)
▪ Estabrook Motor Co., Pascagoula (1 universal)
▪ Greyhound Station, Biloxi (1 universal)
▪ Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino, Biloxi (1 universal)
▪ DoubleTree by Hilton, Biloxi (4 Tesla)
▪ IP Casino Biloxi (1 universal)
▪ Home 2 by Hilton, Gulfport (3 universal)
