Ingalls awarded $12.8M Navy contract to modernize ships

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is being awarded a one-year, $12.8 million contract to procure long lead-time material and provide management services for Navy cruisers and destroyers.
The work will be done at the Pascagoula shipyard and is expected to be complete by September 2018.
The cost-plus-award-fee contract modification is to a previously awarded contract. Ingalls provides engineering, technical, planning, ship configuration, data and logistics for CG-47-class cruisers and DD 963-class destroyers and lifetime support of maintenance and modernization for the ships.
The contracting agency is the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Gulf Coast in Pascagoula.
Ingalls Shipbuilding also announced this week it launched the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black on Friday. The ship was translated by Ingalls’ rail car system to a floating dry dock, which was moved away from the pier and ballasted down to float the ship.
Ingalls has delivered to the U.S. Navy 29 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles.
Sun Herald
