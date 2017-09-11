Kemper County energy facility is operating only on natural gas since the Public Service Commission asked Mississippi Power to abandon its plans to operate on lignite coal. The company wrote off $6 billion in costs but has not been able to come to an agreement on whether rates should be lowered.
Kemper County energy facility is operating only on natural gas since the Public Service Commission asked Mississippi Power to abandon its plans to operate on lignite coal. The company wrote off $6 billion in costs but has not been able to come to an agreement on whether rates should be lowered. Sun Herald file/2015
Kemper County energy facility is operating only on natural gas since the Public Service Commission asked Mississippi Power to abandon its plans to operate on lignite coal. The company wrote off $6 billion in costs but has not been able to come to an agreement on whether rates should be lowered. Sun Herald file/2015

Business

Kemper divide continues with no settlement in sight

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

September 11, 2017 12:20 PM

Mississippi Public Service Commission meets Tuesday and is expected to go into executive session to discuss what happens next with the Kemper County energy facility.

The PSC said late Friday that a settlement between Mississippi Power and the other parties hadn’t been reached.

The original deadline for a settlement was Aug. 21 and the PSC extended it to Sept. 8 when the company and other parties couldn’t reach a compromise. Mississippi Power agreed to write off about $6 billion in construction of the Kemper energy facility and operate the plant on natural gas, abandoning plans to use the huge reserves of lignite coal to power the facility.

The sticking point comes down to rates. The PSC directed Mississippi Power not to increase rates for customers to cover Kemper costs and to reduce rates if possible. Mississippi Power said in its settlement that it would keep rates the same. But the Public Utilities Staff, which is separate from the Public Service Commission and works through the governor’s office, submitted its proposed settlement objecting to millions in costs from Mississippi Power and asking that rates be cut.

Now it will be up to the PSC to decide how the stalemate will be settled.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'
Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 2:06

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away
25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos 5:05

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos

View More Video