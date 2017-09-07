Love it or hate it, it’s pumpkin spice season in South Mississippi

While fall doesn’t officially start until Sept. 22, one of the flavors synonymous with fall is back with a vengeance. Welcome to pumpkin spice-palooza.
First things first — most pumpkin spice-flavored items do not contain pumpkin. Although some may contain real or artificially-flavored pumpkin, pumpkin spice is actually a re-branding of pumpkin pie spice, a spice blend that contains sugar, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.
And pumpkin spice is big business. NBC News reported on Thursday that it was a $500 million industry in 2015 and with products hitting the shelves as early as August, 2017 could be a banner year for the “basic” spice blend. In 2016, Eater.com compiled a list of pumpkin spice items that had more than 60 products available for consumer consumption.
Here are some pumpkin spice items available on the Coast:
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme will offer a pumpkin-glazed donut on Friday.
A news release from Krispy Kreme describes the donut as “the same Original Glazed doughnut that Krispy Kreme customers know and love, but with a hint of cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor, transforming the classic into the perfect fall treat.”
The donut chain will also offer a pumpkin spice cake donut during the fall.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel has several new fall menu items, including pumpkins spice pancakes. Other offerings include apple n’ cinnamon oatmeal with a pumpkin muffin and pumpkin custard n’ gingersnaps.
Great American Cookies
The cookie chain is offering a pumpkin brownie for a limited time. The brownies features a snickerdoodle crust layered with pumpkin filling and white chocolate chips and topped with cream cheese icing and cinnamon sugar.
Starbuck’s
The venerable pumpkin spice latte, the drink that started it all, is back. The coffee giant launched the “PSL” on Tuesday, the same day Business Insider reports the chain also raised the prices on some of its products. You can also find the drink in a portable version at retail stores.
Other pumpkin spice items:
White Pumpkin Spice M&Ms
Food and Wine reports that the candies are made with white chocolate.
Pumpkin Spice Cherrios
The oat cereal gets a limited edition pumpkin spice flavor that is a blend of blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove.
Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds
A low-calorie snack (160 calories per serving) for the pumpkin spice fan, it features California almonds seasoned with pumpkin and spices such as cinnamon and cloves.
