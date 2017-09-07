Port director on short list again at larger facility

The executive director for the Mississippi Port Authority at the Port of Gulfport is a finalist for the same job in Jacksonville, Florida.
A story in the Wednesday editions of the Florida Times-Union and jacksonville.com listed Jonathan Daniels as one of five finalists for the position.
Daniels also was a finalist for the director of the Port of Portland in Oregon earlier this year.
In addition to Daniels, who is CEO of the port authority here, executives with ports in Fort Lauderdale, New York/New Jersey and Jacksonville also are finalists.
The board will meet in public session to discuss and vote on hiring the CEO at a future date, according to jacksonville.com.
Jacksonville has a mix of tenants that include those who deal with everything from automobiles to frozen chicken.
Daniels became executive director in Gulfport in June 2013 and is credited with bringing new business to the port, as well as luring Chiquita back from New Orleans.
On Wednesday, Daniels was named one of the Top 10 Community Leaders at the One Coast Awards, sponsored by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
