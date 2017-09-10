South Mississippi personnel file for Sept. 10

Realtors Paul Mallery, Jayne Robinson and broker associate Angela Vohwinkle with The Real Estate Marketplace have completed the course study and test to earn the Certified Home Marketing Expert designation. The certification shows agents how to design a unique marketing and promo plan for every home, properly price a house to get the most for the client, negotiate the best possible situation for the seller and other skills. The course was administered at the Gulf Coast Association of Realtors office in Gulfport.
Harrison County Board of Supervisors appointed Dr. Thad Carter to serve as a member of the Memorial Board of Trustees. He replaced Kathie Short, whose term expired in July. Carter joined Memorial medical staff in 1980 in the practice of urology and served on numerous medical staff committees, including the Medical Executive Committee, Medical Quality Review Committee and Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee. He was Chief of Staff for the 2010-12 term. He retired from his urology practice in 2015 and remains an honorary member of the Memorial Medical Staff.
Silver Slipper Casino recently recognized its top employees for July. Employees of the month were: Andrew Smith, who works in surveillance, and Brandi Wyman, a staff member at Palm Court. The July Supervisor/Manager of the Month was Martine Fairconnetue, who worked her way up through multiple positions and now is food and beverage supervisor.
American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys has recognized Gulfport attorney Donald Rafferty as one of this year’s 10 Best Best Criminal Law Attorneys for Client Satisfaction in Mississippi. The third-party attorney rating organization publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Criminal Law attorneys in each state. The selection process is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and AIOCLA’s independent evaluation.
IP Casino Resort recently recognized outstanding team members. June’s honorees were Rebecca Hartman (food & Beverage), Maria Moses (hotel), Tam Nguyen (table games), Patrick Bousqueto (slots), Carolyn Davis (food & beverage) and Chance Fricke (food & beverage). Second Quarter honorees were Arlene Lurix (table games), Dennis Perkins (finance) and Patsy Puglisi (food & beverage).
Gulfport Chief Administrative Officer John Kelly was presented The Hope Award, the National MS Society Alabama-Mississippi Chapter’s highest honor, at the 2017 Dinner of Champions. The event honors outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the community and mobilized people and resources for people in Mississippi living with or affected by Multiple Sclerosis.
