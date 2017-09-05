As fuel costs rise, Coast residents stock up while powerful Irma inches closer to US

More Videos 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor Pause 1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 3:42 East Central's Seth Smith says offense hasn't gotten close to reaching its full potential 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:06 Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 5:05 25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos 1:50 Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power 1:10 Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:13 New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What you need to prepare for a hurricane Harrison County EMA director Rupert Lacy goes through a list of items you need to prepare for a hurricane, including a few things you may not have thought of. Harrison County EMA director Rupert Lacy goes through a list of items you need to prepare for a hurricane, including a few things you may not have thought of. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Harrison County EMA director Rupert Lacy goes through a list of items you need to prepare for a hurricane, including a few things you may not have thought of. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com