Mississippi Power’s economic development team makes top 10 list

Site Selection magazine on Monday ranked Mississippi Power’s Economic Development Team among the Top 10 Utility Economic Development Teams in the U.S.
This is the second time since 2008 the magazine has recognized the department, highlighting its corporate facility projects, job creation and renewable energy projects.
Last year, the department added a workforce development representative to promote south Mississippi’s skilled workforce to new and existing industry, the company said in a press release. Mississippi Powers Economic Development Team also reviewed and certified nine industrial sites as Project Ready across the company’s 23-county service territory last year. Among them are two sites in George County, two in Jackson County and the Gulfport-Biloxi Industrial Airport site.
The department partnered with several agencies to organize the Mississippi Aerospace and Defense Symposium to showcase the aerospace and defense capabilities in South Mississippi and continues to aggressively market the state under “One Mississippi,” the Mississippi Development Authority’s recruiting initiative.
“Mississippi Power’s Economic Development team was involved in the announcement of more than 2,300 jobs and nearly $1 billion in potential capital investment in 2016,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Glenn McCullough in a press release.
“Our team has more than 125 years of collective economic development experience and they are playing an important role in Mississippi’s future,” said Anthony Wilson, Mississippi Power President and CEO.
