July 14, 2017 8:25 AM

Spokeswoman: Jimmy Carter out of hospital after rehydration

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

A spokeswoman for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he's been released from a hospital after being treated for dehydration in Canada.

Carter spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says he was discharged from St. Boniface General Hospital on Friday morning. She says Carter attended a devotional Friday morning to begin the last day of a Habitat for Humanity home-building project.

Representatives for Carter and Habitat for Humanity have said the 92-year-old became dehydrated Thursday morning while volunteering at that project in Winnipeg and was taken to the hospital for rehydration as a precaution.

Congileo says Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are grateful to people who sent well-wishes. The Carters are prominent backers of the Atlanta-based building charity and participate in an annual home-building event.

