Business

July 14, 2017 5:24 AM

UK airline easyJet opens Vienna base to cope with Brexit

The Associated Press
LONDON

London-based budget airline easyJet says it is opening a base in Vienna, Austria, to prepare for the potential effects of Brexit.

EasyJet said Friday it will open a European Union base in Austria's capital "regardless of the outcome of talks on a future U.K.-EU aviation agreement."

The new easyJet Europe base will grow alongside two existing bases in Switzerland and Britain to form "a pan European airline group." Easyjet already has staff in Vienna and will add jobs there. But no positions will be moved from the U.K., where the airline will continue have most of its operations.

EasyJet said the new base will protect their flying rights in Europe, but that they'll continue to fight for a Brexit agreement that at least allows flights between Britain and the EU.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power

Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power 1:50

Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power
Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free

View More Video