July 14, 2017 4:03 AM

Alaska marijuana regulators to revisit onsite pot use debate

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska marijuana regulators plan to revive debate over onsite use of marijuana in retail cannabis shops.

In February, the Marijuana Control Board scuttled proposed rules that would have allowed onsite use of marijuana in authorized stores, citing skittishness over how President Donald Trump's Department of Justice would view marijuana.

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in Alaska and seven other states but illegal at the federal level.

But the board later voted to re-open the debate. Proposals are expected to be discussed at a Friday meeting.

One board member has proposed a two-year moratorium on the onsite consumption issue. Other board members have offered proposals that would allow some form of onsite use.

