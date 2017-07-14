Town approves $170,000 solar array project

A Rhode Island town council has approved a plan to install a solar array on their public works complex.
The Westerly Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2uY6IeD ) the Westerly Town Council gave the town manager approval to enter a $170,000 contract with the Connecticut-based solar energy company RGS Energy.
The solar array is expected to be complete in three months, and it will generate about 80 percent of the power the facility uses.
The project is part of a plan by Town Manager Derrik Kennedy to get at least half of the town's energy needs from renewable resources by 2019.
Gov. Gina Raimondo signed a proposal in June to create a statewide solar permitting process designed to make it easier for people to install rooftop solar panels.
