70-year-old YouTube hit redefining beauty in South Korea

In this July 11, 2017 photo, South Korea's YouTube star, Park Makrye, 70, gives a demonstration of make-up tutorials for her YouTube channel during an interview at her home in Yongin, South Korea. Park's videos are all about showing off her wrinkles and her elderly life in the raw. Young South Koreans find her so funny and adorable that big companies like Samsung Electronics and Lotte are banking on her popularity. But despite her new life as a celebrity, she still gets up before dawn to run her diner. Lee Jin-man AP Photo