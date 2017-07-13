Business

July 13, 2017 11:05 PM

NY announces finalists in Southern Tier clean energy contest

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Eight finalists have been announced in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's competition to spur clean energy technology in New York's Southern Tier.

The contest, dubbed 76West, will award $2.5 million to six winning companies who propose the best ideas for technology that advances clean energy or sustainability. Winning companies must agree to move to the Southern Tier or create a significant business relationship with the region.

The Democratic governor announced the finalists on Thursday. They include companies that create and manufacture solar power technologies, a high-tech battery developer and a business that makes plastic out of biological materials.

The winners will be announced later this summer.

