Fire heavily damages transformer yard at Georgia power plant

Authorities say fire has heavily damaged a transformer yard beside a Georgia power plant and is now "mostly out."
Bartow County Fire Deputy Chief Dwayne Jamison says the fire was under control as of Thursday evening in the transformer yard at Plant Bowen, about 55 miles (85 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.
A Georgia Power statement said there was no fire inside the plant structure. Spokeswoman Ashley West says the company believes an equipment failure caused the fire but is still investigating. She says the fire didn't cause any outages.
Jamison says the yard was extensively damaged and there was moderate fire damage to part of an exterior of the building. He says two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
Georgia Power says Plant Bowen is the ninth-largest power plant in the U.S.
