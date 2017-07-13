Want to get free ice cream on National Ice Cream Day? Here’s how

While the third Sunday in July may not receive as much as attention as July 4 or Independence Day, it is one of the most anticipated holidays of the month. Break out your spoons and get ready to hit the pints, cones or gallons as Sunday is National Ice Cream Day.
According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the third Sunday in July was first designated as National Ice Cream Day by then-Pres. Ronald Reagan.
And if you’re an ice cream fan, there are several ways you can get a free or discounted scoop of the frozen deliciousness at various locations on the Coast.
McDonald’s will be giving away free vanilla soft-serve cones to their customers on Sunday. There’s no purchase needed to get the free cone, but you will have to download the free McDonald’s app to redeem the offer.
Dippin’ Dots will also be giving away free ice cream on Sunday, but only during a two-hour window. Check their website for more information.
If you enjoy a Frosty from Wendy’s, you can get a Frosty for only 50 cents. The offer is good through Aug. 25.
Marble Slab is offering $2 off of every $10 purchase through the end of the month.
Steak N Shake, located inside Harrah’s Casino, has buy one get one free coupons and other specials. Plus, the chain is introducing new milkshake flavors like strawberry cheesecake and Kit Kat.
But why should humans be the only ones allowed to enjoy an ice cream special? If your pet also loves the cold stuff, Pet Smart will be dishing up free “doggie sundaes” on Sunday.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
