Pascagoula-built ship in Hawaii for commissioning

The USS John Finn that was built at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has arrived at Pearl Harbor and will be commissioned on Saturday, according to the U.S. Navy.
John Finn (DDG 113) was the 29th Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) guided-missile destroyer built by the shipbuilders at Ingalls and is capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare.
It is fitting that the ship will be commissioned in Hawaii, since it is named for John Finn, a Medal of Honor recipient whom Adm. Chester Nimitz said displayed “magnificent courage in the face of almost certain death” during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. A chief aviation ordnance man, Finn used a machine gun at the former Kaneohe Bay Naval Air Station to fire at Japanese aircraft for two hours during the attack.
The Navy said he remained on duty for 18 hours while sustaining 21 wounds. Finn retired as a lieutenant in 1956 and lived to be 100 before he died in 2010 as the last living Medal of Honor recipient from the Pearl Harbor attack.
Cmdr. Michael Wagner, a native of Minnesota, is commanding officer of the ship that has a crew of 350 officers and enlisted personnel. It will be home ported at Naval Base San Diego, California.
