Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress Zhang Dejiang, left, looks at Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo prior to talks in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress Zhang Dejiang, left, looks at Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo prior to talks in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Alik Keplicz AP Photo
Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress Zhang Dejiang, left, looks at Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo prior to talks in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Alik Keplicz AP Photo

Business

July 13, 2017 8:15 AM

Poland, China discuss economic cooperation

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's prime minister has met with Chinese parliamentary leader Zhang Dejiang to discuss developing ties, including business and trade.

Poland, a central European nation, wants to play a key role in China's drive to increase business with Europe. The Polish government is seeking new partners and investments for the economy as it develops quickly.

Beata Szydlo and Zhang Dejiang, who is the head of the Permanent Committee of China's parliament, held talks Thursday.

Zhang is in Poland until Sunday and will also meet with President Andrzej Duda and Polish parliamentary leaders.

He is also to visit the southern Renaissance city of Krakow and the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power

Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power 1:50

Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power
Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free

View More Video