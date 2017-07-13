From Target, some encouraging news

FILE - This May 3, 2017 file photo shows a Target logo on a store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Target is boosting its guidance for the second quarter after its campaign to revitalize the brand pushed sales higher and increased customer traffic. The Minneapolis discounter said Thursday, July 13, that it expects a modest increase in sales at existing stores, reversing a downward trend that has lingered for four consecutive quarters. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo