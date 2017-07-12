AP Explains: 'Car Wash' probe upending Brazilian politics

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2015 file photo, a worker whose company is contracted by Brazil's government-run oil company, Petrobras, holds a sign that reads in Portuguese "Petrobras and Alusa/Alummini, where's the money?" to protest corruption and that they haven't been paid, outside Rio's Justice Labor Court in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Petrobras said the company's chief executive officer and five other top figures stepped down amid a long-running and massive kickback scandal at the firm. Silvia Izquierdo, File AP Photo