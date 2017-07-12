Business

July 12, 2017 1:27 AM

Car rental companies in Fla. must disclose toll-road fees

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

One of the nation's best-known car-rental corporations is promising to disclose fees it charges customers for toll-road services.

The Florida Attorney General's Office said Tuesday it had reached a settlement agreement with Avis Budget Car Rental System over fees it was charging for toll-road services.

The company owns Avis, Budget and Payless rental car companies.

The Attorney General's Office says the companies didn't do a good enough job of disclosing to customers that they would be charged for using a service that pays for the tolls, as well as for the tolls themselves.

Under the terms of the settlement, the companies must clearly state that customers will be charged $3.95 a day for the service and that there are other ways to pay tolls other than the service.

