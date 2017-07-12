Business

July 12, 2017 12:04 AM

Actor James Cromwell to report to jail for plant protest

The Associated Press
WAWAYANDA, N.Y.

Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell is heading to jail in New York for blocking traffic to protest a power plant.

A town judge sentenced the 77-year-old Cromwell and two fellow protesters to a week in the Orange County Jail for civil disobedience at the construction site of a 650-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in December 2015.

The protesters say the plant in Wawayanda (way-way-AHN'-dah), 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of New York City, threatens the environment. A spokesman for the group Protect Orange County says Cromwell and others will rally at the plant site before reporting to jail Friday afternoon.

Cromwell lives in a neighboring town. He has appeared in more than 50 films, including "Babe" and "L.A. Confidential."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power

Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power 1:50

Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power
Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free

View More Video