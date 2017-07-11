Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power

The first day of Mississippi shrimp season was unlucky for Chi Phan of Biloxi when he had equipment problems after two hours of fishing. His bad luck benefited a dozen or so people who bought up his catch as soon as he pulled into the Biloxi commercial harbor.
Rick Carter, co-owner of Island View Casino in Gulfport, said their new 70,000-square-foot casino on the south side of U.S. 90 will be smoke free to be more attractive to millennials and other non-smokers.
The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort opens their new $25 million parking garage and entry on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The entry will include additional retail and food stores that will open at a later date.
Gulfport accountant Jerry Levens was presented with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce’s Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award during the organization’s meeting at Beau Rivage in Biloxi on Tuesday.