Looking for work? Job fair coming to Biloxi

Those looking for a job or a better position are invited to attend a free job fair July 18 at the Coast Convention Center at 2350 Beach Blvd.
The fair is from 9 a.m. to noon and is sponsored by Unemployment Eliminators. Veterans, transitioning military, students, recent graduates or anyone just looking for employment are welcome to attend.
Job seekers can register online and are encouraged to bring extra copies of their resumes and to network and talk to representatives at each booth about their job openings.
Details: 678-863-0425 or jobfairs@unemploymenteliminators.com or Unemploymenteliminators.com
Comments