July 10, 2017 12:06 PM

Morrisey announces run for US Senate seat

The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he's running for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Joe Manchin.

In a video released before his formal announcement scheduled later Monday, Morrisey says he upholds "conservative values."

West Virginia's Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins, re-elected to a second two-year term last year, is also running against Manchin next year, saying he'll bring "conservative leadership."

Morrisey, re-elected to a second four-year term last year as attorney general, is also chairman of the national organization of Republican attorneys general.

The group's political action committee bought almost $6.8 million in ads promoting Morrisey for a second term and attacking his opponent, outspending either one.

The Republican Attorneys General Association and Morrisey have been involved in challenges to federal regulations under the Obama administration.

