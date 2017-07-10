Seattle approves new income tax for wealthy residents

Members of the Seattle Raging Grannies finish their presentation to a Seattle City Council meeting where a new city income tax on the wealthy was being considered, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Seattle. The women sang a song in support of the measure. Seattle's highest earners would become the only Washington state residents to pay an income tax under the proposal that is designed to open a broader discussion about whether the wealthy pay their fair share in this booming city. Elaine Thompson AP Photo