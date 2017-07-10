Mt Gox CEO facing trial in Japan as bitcoin gains traction

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2014 file photo, Bitcoin trader Kolin Burges stands in protest outside an office building housing Mt. Gox in Tokyo. The head of the failed Japan-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox is due to appear in Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, to face embezzlement charges. Authorities suspect France-born Mark Karpeles of accessing the exchange's computer system in February 2013 and inflating his cash account by $1 million. He was arrested in August 2015 and released on bail months later. Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photo