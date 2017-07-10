GOP governors urge caution on health care changes

FILE - In this Friday, June 23, 2017 file photo, Gov. Brian Sandoval, left, and U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., give a news conference in Las Vegas where the senator announced he will vote no on the proposed GOP healthcare bill. A handful of Republican governors, including Sandoval, who support some of the key pillars of former President Barack Obama’s health care law are among the main reasons Senate leaders cannot persuade enough Republicans to get behind their repeal-and-replace effort. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Erik Verduzco