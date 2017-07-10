Under the covers: Sleep technology explodes

In this Friday, July 7, 2017, photo, Sleep Number store manager Lee Pulliam demonstrates how the company's sleep technology tracks your sleeping patterns, in addition to the other features of the Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed, including a foot warming element, adjustable side comfort, head and foot raising capability and an analysis of how well a person slept. A number of companies are incorporating sleep science into products that help people track and improve the quality of their sleep. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo