FOR USE MONDAY JULY 10, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this Friday, July 7, 2017 photo,A lottery agent's monitor announces the return of the Mega Millions lottery game Friday, July 7, 2017, at a store in downtown Chicago. Illinois residents can once again purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets after the Illinois legislature passed a state budget Thursday, July 6. The state stopped sales last month of the tickets due to its inability to contribute to the prize pool without a budget in place. Illinois Lottery officials say the state lost about $4 million by halting sales of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets because of budget stalemate. G-Jun Yam AP Photo

Business

July 08, 2017 1:11 PM

Illinois lost $4M by halting Powerball, MegaMillions sales

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Illinois Lottery officials say the state lost about $4 million by halting sales of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets due to the state budget stalemate.

The lottery announced late last month it was shutting down sales of the popular games because without a state budget the lottery wouldn't be able to make payments to the prize pool.

Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2sRYkzQ ) lottery Chief of Staff Jayme Odom says Illinois lost about $2.4 million in revenue from Powerball and about $1.5 million from Mega Millions during the hiatus.

Sales resumed Thursday night, after lawmakers voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a $36 billion budget package to end the years-long impasse.

