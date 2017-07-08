Illinois lost $4M by halting Powerball, MegaMillions sales

FOR USE MONDAY JULY 10, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this Friday, July 7, 2017 photo,A lottery agent's monitor announces the return of the Mega Millions lottery game Friday, July 7, 2017, at a store in downtown Chicago. Illinois residents can once again purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets after the Illinois legislature passed a state budget Thursday, July 6. The state stopped sales last month of the tickets due to its inability to contribute to the prize pool without a budget in place. Illinois Lottery officials say the state lost about $4 million by halting sales of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets because of budget stalemate. G-Jun Yam AP Photo