1 beetle may have brought lethal tree disease now across SE

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1999 file photo, Pavel Svihra, a horticultural advisor with the University of California, holds an ambrosia beetle in his palm in San Rafael, Calif. Researchers from Mississippi and Florida say a single fungus-farming beetle inadvertently imported to Georgia apparers to be the one and only source of a disease that has killed an estimated 300 million redbay trees and is threatening Florida's avocado groves. The beetle and its fungus arrived in Georgia in 2002, and their clones have spread west into Texas and north to North Carolina. Eric Risberg AP Photo