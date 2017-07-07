FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, the Oregon State Land Board convenes to a packed room in Salem, Ore. Lone Rock Timber Management filed a lawsuit against the Board Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Salem, Ore., seeking more than $3 million in a lawsuit that asserts Oregon wrongfully terminated an agreement to sell the Elliott State Forest.
FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, the Oregon State Land Board convenes to a packed room in Salem, Ore. Lone Rock Timber Management filed a lawsuit against the Board Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Salem, Ore., seeking more than $3 million in a lawsuit that asserts Oregon wrongfully terminated an agreement to sell the Elliott State Forest. Andrew Selsky, file AP Photo

Business

July 07, 2017 7:17 PM

Timber firm sues Oregon agency over Elliott State Forest

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

A timber company seeks more than $3 million in a lawsuit that asserts Oregon wrongfully terminated an agreement to sell the Elliott State Forest.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://is.gd/zzYURw ) Lone Rock Timber Management filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Salem. It names the State Land Board and Oregon Department of State Lands as defendants.

The firm seeks $2 million in damages for business opportunities that were lost when the state decided not to sell the land. It also wants $1.3 million for out-of-pocket expenses.

A majority of the Oregon State Land Board voted in February to sell the 82,500-acre forest. The board reversed its decision three months later.

Gov. Kate Brown, Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Dennis Richardson comprise the land board. State officials declined comment, citing the pending litigation.

