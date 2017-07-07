In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, commuters walk by a board with train information for the Long Island Rail Road at New York's Penn Station. A massive two-month repair project will launch Monday, July 10 at the country’s busiest train station, temporarily exacerbating the daily commuting struggle during what New York’s governor has predicted will be a “summer of hell.”
Business

July 07, 2017 12:12 AM

Expectations low, NYC commuters brace for a 'summer of hell'

By DAVID PORTER Associated Press
NEW YORK

A massive two-month repair project will launch Monday at the busiest train station in the United States, and commuters used to regular delays and service disruptions are bracing for the worst.

Two minor derailments and other problems at New York's Penn Station this spring prompted Amtrak to accelerate repairs it had initially planned to perform over a few years. On Thursday night, there was another minor derailment at the station.

To accommodate the replacing of tracks and signals, commuter rail service is being reduced by about 20 percent, and Amtrak will run fewer trains between New York and Washington, D.C.

The repairs will improve reliability, but they won't add capacity or ease overcrowding at Penn Station. That won't happen until a new tunnel is built under the Hudson River, a project that faces lingering questions over how much funding President Donald Trump's administration will provide.

