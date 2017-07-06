FILE - In this Friday, April 19, 2013 file photo, Amtrak Police officers stand watch, right, as travelers enter Penn Station, in New York. One car of a train has derailed at New York's Penn Station, the nation's busiest train station. Fire department officials say it happened Thursday night, July 6, 2017. There are no reports of injuries.
Business

July 06, 2017 11:43 PM

Limited service restored after derailment at Penn Station

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New Jersey Transit says limited service has been restored in and out of New York's Penn Station following an earlier train derailment at the nation's busiest train station.

NJ Transit says one of its trains was involved in a "minor," slow-speed derailment around 9 p.m. Thursday.

About 180 passengers and crew members were on board. No injuries were reported.

Officials say limited Northeast Corridor and New Jersey Coast Line service has been restored in and out of Penn Station with up to 90-minute delays.

NJ Transit says it's working with Amtrak, which owns and operates the station, to determine the cause of the derailment.

It comes days before a massive repair project is slated to begin at Penn Station, which has been plagued by derailments, power failures and signal problems.

