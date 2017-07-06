Lawsuits expected over Oregon's abortion funding bill

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech to Oregon legislators in the Capitol House chambers in Salem, Ore. Insurance companies in Oregon would be required to cover abortions and a variety of other reproductive services at no cost to the patient under a $10 million reproductive health bill approved by the state Legislature. House Bill 3391 was approved by the Oregon Senate, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in a 17-13 vote along party lines and now heads to Gov. Brown. Don Ryan, File AP Photo