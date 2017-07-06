Coast jeweler opens store at Gulfport Premium Outlets

Locally-owned Victoria Lynn Jewelry has a new retail store at Gulfport Premium Outlets, off U.S. 49 and Interstate 10.
South Mississippi-based Victoria Lynn Jewelry offers one-of-a-kind pieces such as necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings made locally.
The collections, with names like Shimmering Seas and Ocean Treasures, are designed by owner and principle artist Sheila Hodges. Her jewelry for women, men and children are embellished with genuine Swarovski crystal elements.
The company website says Hodges, her husband and their four daughters have spent the last 12 years building the business together.
Victoria Lynn Jewelry is on the north end of the outlet center, near Coach.
