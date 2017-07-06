If you’re a Target fashion fan, you may want to sit down for this

Brace yourselves, Target fashion fans.
The big box store has decided to give itself a fashion makeover and is stopping production on four lines — Mossimo, Merona, Cherokee and Circo, according to a story in InStyle.
Target has a store in D’Iberville.
“Our brands have been solid performers. Take Cherokee and Circo in our kids’ business, for example — they were performing strongly, even in a difficult market,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a press release. “But we talked to our guests, looked at the data, and we realized that there was this huge opportunity to create a unique personality and own-able, differentiated point of view.”
So what’s coming to Target? Twelve new lines are planned that will give shoppers choices in clothing, accessories and home decor.
According to InStyle, Cat & Jack and Art Class already have replaced Cherokee and Circo kids’ lines.
Target has announced four of the new lines — A New Day women’s line, Goodfellow & Co for men, an athletics/leisure line branded JoyLab, and Project 62 in home decor.
For now, Mossimo and Merona are still available at Target, but fans of the brands may want to stock up.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
