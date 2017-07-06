To punish NKorea, US weighs sanctions on Chinese companies

In this July 5, 2017, photo United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, respond to Russia's statements, during United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, at U.N. headquarters.Having lost patience with China, the Trump administration is studying new steps to starve North Korea of cash for its nuclear program, including an option that would infuriate Beijing: sanctions on Chinese companies that help keep the North’s economy afloat. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo