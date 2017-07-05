Business

July 05, 2017 7:02 PM

In front of live audience, Toomey defends health care bill

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's first appearance in front of a live TV audience was dominated by questions about the Senate's health care legislation that he helped write.

Wednesday night's appearance by Toomey in the Harrisburg studios of WHTM-TV came as the legislation awaits a Senate vote. He also took questions on medical marijuana and President Donald Trump, among other topics, but most questions focused on the health care bill he's defending.

The hour-long question-and-answer session was Toomey's first this year in public in front of an audience.

Protesters crowded outside WHTM and blocked entrances while protesting what they call the bill's devastating cuts to Medicaid, including attendant care for the disabled.

The appearance was broadcast live by WHTM and sister stations in Erie, Altoona and Wilkes-Barre.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos