Casino tops $32 million in new Coast development

Heavy equipment is digging across South Mississippi and lifting steel as a new casino goes up in Gulfport, new offices are under construction and a hotel gets a makeover.
What was a parking lot is becoming a $75 million smoke-free casino on the south side of U.S. 90 in Gulfport, adjacent to the Beach Tower at Island View Casino. A $30 million permit issued to Roy Anderson Corp. moves the project from site preparation to construction. The casino is scheduled to open next summer with a show bar, a new restaurant and a wall of windows overlooking the water.
In Biloxi, Community Development Director Jerry Creel reports the final certificate of occupancy was issued for the new Gulf Beach RV Park at 2428 Beach Blvd. The park has 48 RV sites, a clubhouse and swimming pool, and is right across the street from the beach.
Creel said a building permit was issued for a bait shop at the new Popp’s Ferry Causeway project, and the plumbing and mechanical permits were issued for the Hilton Garden Inn under construction across from the Small Craft Harbor in East Biloxi.
The Treen Report for the last two weeks shows the Best Western Seaway Inn near the Gulfport Sportsplex is being renovated and the residential boom in South Mississippi continues, with building permits issued for 33 new single-family homes in Harrison and Hancock counties and 11 in Jackson County.
New commercial development totals $32.4 million and includes:
▪ $30 million for addition to Island View Casino, 3305 W. Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Contractor is Roy Anderson Corp., Gulfport
▪ $1 million for pump station on Old Fort Bayou Road, Ocean Springs. Owner is Jackson County Utility Authority and contractor is Graham Construction Co., Escatawpa
▪ $450,000 for a new multi-purpose building at First United Methodist Church, 14220 Shriners Blvd., Biloxi
▪ $325,000 for new dental office and parking lot at 9133 Lorraine Road, Gulfport. Owner is Garnder Properties/Development, Hattiesburg. Contractor is Sapphire Homes, Gulfport
▪ $250,000 for tenant renovations of baths and hotel at Best Western Seaway Inn, 9475 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Schular Contracting of Gulfport is the contractor
▪ $120,000 for Progressive Insurance office, 14055 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Owner is Seaway Investments, Gulfport. Contractor is Encore Construction Group, D’Iberville
▪ $120,000 for 30-unit, mini storage buildings at 30180 Mississippi 603, Perkinston. Owner is Ryan Peterson, Perkiston
▪ $62,000 for 2,500-square-foot accessory building at Gulf Park Estates Fire Department, 1401 Elm St., Ocean Springs
▪ $46,000 for addition to Cable One, 19201 Pineville Road, Long Beach. Contractor is Geiser Homes, Biloxi
▪ $37,000 for handicapped bathroom, sun room and porch at 2 39th St., Gulfport. Owner is Bernard Papania, Gulfport. Contractor is Price’s Center, Gulfport
▪ $20,000 for 400-square-foot accessory building at 6819 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Owner is Terry Jackson, Ocean Springs. Contractor is Quin-Co, Eight Mile, Alabama
▪ $6,000 for tenant finish of hair salon at 16940 Kapalama Road, Pass Christian. Owner is Roman Saucier, Pass Christian.
