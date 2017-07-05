Business

July 05, 2017 3:06 PM

US warns China on trade with NKorea if it wants US trade

The Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is warning China it risks its massive trade with the United States if its trade with North Korea violates U.N. sanctions.

Nikki Haley's remarks came in a hard-hitting speech to an emergency meeting of the Security Council following Pyongyang's successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Haley says "the world has become a more dangerous place" and the U.S. will use its "considerable military forces" to defend itself and its allies, but prefers to use trade.

She adds that "much of the burden of enforcing U.N. sanctions rests with China," which accounts for 90 percent of trade with North Korea.

Haley said Wednesday that the Trump administration will work with China and other countries but will not repeat past "inadequate approaches."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos