Personnel for July 9

Steven Dick, economic development manager for Mississippi Power, was elected as a new member of the state board of Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA). He is responsible for providing growth opportunities and works with local and state economic developers to promote the communities that Mississippi Power serves. Before joining Mississippi Power in 2012, Dick was a practicing attorney for 12 years.
The newly-elected MMSA president is Allison Beasley with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development.
Keith Williams with Hancock Bank is a remaining member on the 2017 MMSA Board of Directors.
Melissa Warren, CCIM, has joined the commercial brokerage division of Sterling Properties as sales and leasing executive and will work at the company’s New Orleans office. She has worked in commercial real estate since 2001 and her focus is on industrial, office and retail sales, leasing and tenant and landlord representation. She previously was a senior real estate advisor for Grubb & Ellis/Sawyer Commercial in Gulfport and won Top Producer Ruby Award by the Gulf Coast Association of Realtors and was inducted into GCAR’s Top Producer Round Table for lifetime achievement.
Ocean Springs banker William “Bill” Kilduff has been elected to the executive council of Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association. He will coordinate the efforts of MYB county chairmen in his area and promote the MBA’s A Banker in Every Classroom project and other financial literacy programs in area schools. He serves as executive vice president of Community Bank in Ocean Springs, and has been with the bank for 10 years.
Brittany Bundy of EXIT Prestige Luxury Realty has joined the Gulf Coast Association of Realtors. The Vancleave resident received her real estate license on June 15.
NASA’s Stennis Space Center honored these employees with the Space Flight Awareness Silver Snoopy award for excellence in quality and safety in support of human spaceflight, presented by astronaut Karen Nyberg:
Brennan Sanders of Diamondhead is lead for test complex design and construction with the NASA Center Operations Directorate at Stennis. He was honored for support of the refurbishment of the B-2 test stand to test the new Space Launch System core stage.
Benjamin Robertson of Biloxi is carpenter shop lead for Syncom Space Services at Stennis. He was honored for his site and carpentry knowledge supporting the shops and general maintenance of the test stands.
Latisha Ladner of Kiln is a work performance analyst for Syncom. She was honored for her dedication in processing work requests in support of all Stennis programs and projects for the test area, including space shuttle main engine, J-2X, Taurus, Blue Origin, A-2 clamshell and RS-25 testing.
Charles Broussard of Gulfport is a senior database analyst with SaiTech at Stennis. He was honored for his professional dedication and exceptional support, which has contributed to NASA’s mission success.
Named May 2017 employees of the month at Silver Slipper Casino are George Soukup in facilities and Loryjean Farve in environmental services.
The May supervisor/manager of the month at Silver Slipper is Kevin Dresback, food and beverage supervisor.
Sabra Wilson of Saucier has joined the Gulf Coast Association of Realtors. She received her real estate license on June 3 and works at Keller Williams.
