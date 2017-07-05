Business

July 05, 2017 7:37 AM

Construction starts on Consumers Energy wind turbine project

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Construction of a new Consumers Energy wind turbine project is taking place in Michigan.

The unit of Jackson-based CMS Energy Corp. says it broke ground last week on Cross Winds Energy Park II in Tuscola County's Columbia Township, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest on Detroit.

Lead contractor White Construction started building access roads and will begin constructing concrete foundations within two weeks for 19 turbines. White Construction was the contractor for Consumers Energy's Lake Winds Energy Park near Ludington.

Consumers Energy says construction on Park II is expected to be completed by year's end and it will go into commercial operation in January. The company has pushed up construction on Cross Winds Energy Park III to 2019 instead of 2022, with plans for commercial operation in 2020.

